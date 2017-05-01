Songs to inspire feelings of empathy and hope

Nicosia might have its very own jazz club now – with the opening of Sarah’s Jazz Club on Friday – but Limassol has nothing to be jealous of as its shores will echo to the sound of jazz when Georgian jazz singer Nino Katamadze takes to the stage on Saturday.

Katamadze, who is well known for her multilingual and mesmerising live performances, will perform at Dolce Club from 9pm with the band Insight.

The jazz singer studied at the vocal department of the Batumi Music Institute ZP Paliashvili. After playing with various groups and participating in various musical projects, she had her first international tour in 2002 across Europe. In 2005 she took her successful tour to America, where she also gained fans. With half the world hooked on her jazzy sounds, Katamadze released her first album under the name White in 2006 – and it shot through the roof with over 700,000 copies sold.

Adele might name her albums after her age but Katamadze chooses colours for hers. After White came Black, Blue, Red, Green and finally Yellow last year.

Get ready for an energetic night life experience as the original songs that the jazz singer and band will perform will “penetrate to the core of life’s complex phenomena,” according to their website.

Nino Katamadze and Insight

Live performance by the Jazz singer with the Insight band. May 6. Dolce Club, Amathus Avenue 138, Ayios Tychonas, Limassol. 9pm. €50. Tel: 25-314900