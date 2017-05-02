Dutch woman arrested in connection with child abduction

Police on Monday evening arrested a 49-year-old Dutch woman in connection with the abduction of four-year-old Marie Eleni Grimsrud last Thursday. Earlier on, a 44-year-old taxi driver was also detained.

The woman is due in Nicosia court on Tuesday.

Two of four men who had been arrested late on Thursday in connection with the kidnapping were released after the four of them appeared in court on Monday, bringing the number of persons currently in custody to four.

The girl was abducted on Thursday morning by two men outside her kindergarten in Dasoupolis. The abduction is believed to have been arranged by the girl’s father, Torkel Grimsrud, 49, who after the abduction, sent an email to Marie’s mother, Eleni Ioannou, informing her that their daughter was well and she was with him somewhere in Cyprus. He said he would be spending a week with her before contacting his lawyers to arrange custody.

Grimsrud, a Norwegian national, is wanted by police for the abduction. Police say Grimsrud travelled to the north on April 28 and has not left. All points of entry and exit as well as the crossing points to the north have been alerted to be on the lookout.