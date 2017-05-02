Leaders agree to meet with Juncker representative in Cyprus on May 10   

The two leaders held a four-hour meeting on Tuesday, their third since talks resumed.

Initial reports, quoting President Nicos Anastasiades after the meeting, said the leaders had agreed to a joint meeting with a representative of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Cyprus on May 10 to discuss harmonisation of legislation in the north with the EU acquis.

It was also announced that they had agreed to meet with the European Investment Bank with the participation of international organisations, to address the issues of economic aspects of a solution Politis said.

At their meeting, the leaders were to discuss the effective participation of both communities in government, governance, and issues relating to the EU.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was set last Thursday by the negotiators of the two sides along with UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide who himself has come under fire in the past week over accusations by the Greek foreign minister that he was acting like a lobbyist for Turkey. The letter sent by the Greek minister to the UN chief had tacit approval from the government, though the UN subsequently has given Eide its full backing.

Eide said on Friday the talks were going much better than it appeared to the public eye even though President Nicos Anastasiades said after meeting Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on April 20, that it was not possible to talks of confidence building measures while Turkey was presenting challenges and obstacles.

On Monday, in a May Day speech, Anastasiades said the Greek Cypriot side could not accept provisions in a Cyprus solution if these would lead to its collapse the next day.

He said that every leader of the Greek Cypriot side has the responsibility to fight for the interests both of the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots but foremost of the community he represents, and as such “it is not possible to accept such provisions of a solution that will collapse on the next day”.

“Everyone should realise – and my message is not only for the domestic front but also for the Turkish Cypriots- that just like we have shown sensitivity as regards the concerns of the Turkish Cypriots, we have the same demand that they have the same approach to our legitimate concerns,” he said.

The president added that many a time instead of the rights of the Cypriot people, demands are put forward on the negotiating table which serve the interests of third parties.

Calling for unity on the domestic front, he said all parties need to be united to achieve reunification and the liberation from occupation forces.

He said he would continue to take part in the dialogue in order to achieve a viable solution that would create prospects for future generations.

