Pensioner dies hours after being run over by own tractor

A 70-year-old man from Paphos died on Tuesday a few hours after being run over by his tractor.

According to CyBC, the 70-year-old from Fyti, was injured in the morning, while trying to load bales of hay on to a trailer. He was taken to Paphos hospital where he died some four hours later, probably from a heart attack, doctors believe.

While in hospital, he told police that he had gone to the field, which had a steep slope, to load bales of hay. While loading, the tractor began to move down the slope and Aristidou tried to get into the cabin to steer it but didn’t manage and was run over.

He was taken to Paphos hospital where he died four hours later. A post mortem is to be carried out to confirm the cause of death.