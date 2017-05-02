Polis man arrested on suspicion of beating his children

Polis man arrested on suspicion of beating his children

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Monday evening in Polis Chrysochous after his two children reported that he had beaten them up.

The two boys, aged 11 and 12, reported to police he had caused them bodily harm. When police officers attempted to arrest the suspect at his home he reportedly attacked them.

The two children were transferred to Paphos General Hospital where they were held in the paediatric ward as a precaution.

They are expected to be seen by a medical examiner later on while the father will appear in court.

