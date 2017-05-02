Queen Mary 2 makes its second visit to Cyprus

The Queen Mary 2, one of the largest cruise ships in the world, arrived into DP World Limassol port at the weekend for a one day transit call.

The ocean liner berthed all day Friday, giving many of its 2,500 passengers a chance to enjoy the sights ashore.

Passengers boarded 50 buses from the terminal to visit attractions including Kolossi, Kourion, Paphos, Omodhos and Nicosia, whilst others explored Limassol.

The giant cruise ship with a crew of 1,200 people and a length of 345 metres departed Limassol at 5pm and continued its journey along the Mediterranean.

Charles Meaby, General Manager, DP World Limassol, said: “It was a privilege to service the Queen Mary 2.

This is the second time that the Queen Mary 2 visited Cyprus. It last docked in Limassol in April 2016.

Its 2,500 passengers were greeted with flaounes by girls dressed in traditional Cypriot costumes on arrival.

The welcome ceremony was attended by Limassol officials who handed a commemorative plaque to the cruise liner’s captain.

The Queen Mary 2 claims to have the largest library at sea with 8,000 books and to be the only cruise liner which has kennels and regularly carries animals.