May 3rd, 2017 Business, Cyprus 0 comments

Cablenet problems result of ‘outside attack’

Internet and phone provider Cablenet said on Wednesday an “outside attack” had caused problems to its services.

In a written statement, the company informed its subscribers the problems they had been experiencing since 12.30am on Wednesday were the result of an “outside attack” on its network.

As a result, the company said, problems had been caused to fixed telephony and mobile phone subscribers, as well as its internet service, mainly in Nicosia.

The company apologised for the inconvenience adding that its technicians were working to restore service as soon as possible.

