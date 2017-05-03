Dangerous appliances

The state electromechanical department announced on Wednesday that it has located a number of appliances in the market that do not comply with EU standards.

The appliances concern instant water heaters, gas heaters and a small-size gas cooker.

The appliances have been withdrawn from the market by the manufacturers, the announcement said, but consumers who may have them at home are urged not to use them.

The appliances are:

Gas cooker TAI GAS

Manufacturer: Papadopoulos & Sia, Country of Origin: Greece, Barcode 5204127010019, Distributor: Homeways Ltd

Gas heater Otto / KF-003A

Manufacturer: Thetaco (Traders) Ltd, Gas supply pressure: 30mbar

Instant water heaters EMILY / 32-W, EMILY / 20-W, EMILY / JSD10-W

Manufacturer: E & G Electricplus LTD

For information on consumer rights concerning the products in question call the consumer’s hotline at 1429.

For further information on the appliances in question contact the electromechanical department at 22 800412 and 22 800489, or send an email to director@ems.mcw.gov.cy