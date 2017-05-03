Eide to hold consultations with UNSG on Cyprus 

UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser for Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, will be in New York toward the end of this week to update UNSG Antonio Guterres  on the latest developments in the peace talks in Cyprus and the way forward, spokesman of the Secretary General Stephan Dujarric has said.

He also referred to Tuesday`s meeting between two leaders of the two communities.

“There was a good discussion between the sides on several outstanding issues, even if several differences remain.”, the UN Spokesman said.

He added that the leaders have scheduled two more meetings to be held in the next two weeks on May 11 and 17.

“We hope that they will do their utmost to move the process forward decisively in the crucial weeks ahead”, Dujarric said.

