Greek Cypriot student brain dead after hooligan clash

A Greek Cypriot studying in Thessaloniki in Greece, who was hit by a car last week while running away from football hooligans, has been declared brain dead, it was reported on Wednesday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the student, who had gone last Thursday to watch his favourite football team, Paok, play in Thessaloniki, had suffered serious injuries to the head after he was hit by a car outside the stadium. He was reportedly trying to escape hooligans supporting the other team who were attacking football fans.

The director of the hospital where the student was taken to told the CNA that medical staff there had informed his parents that he is brain dead.