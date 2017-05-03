Interior Minister Hasikos resigns (Update 1)

Interior Minister Socratis Hasikos submitted his resignation to President Anastasiades last night citing personal reasons, the Cyprus Mail learned early Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Presidential Palace after Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, Hasikos said: “Its not a rumor that I resigned. I spoke last night to the president rather than to the Cabinet today. I have submitted my resignation. The issues my family has been going through for the last nine months are known. I tried many times with the president [to submit a resignation] to be honest. I tried another three times to quit but the president did not accept my resignation.”

“Today however the whole situation leaves me no other choice. The government and the ministry are one thing… I have excellent relations with the president… but on the other hand I have the needs of my family… ” he added.

Reports said the resignation had been accepted but the president had asked Hasikos to stay on for another 15 days

Government Spokesman, Nicos Christodoulides, although he did not confirm the resignation earlier, said Hasikos, due to personal circumstances was preparing to move in that direction, according to Phileleftheros.

Hasikos has also been involved in an ongoing row with the auditor general Odysseas Michaelides. In the most recent row Michaelides accused the minister of conflict of interest regarding the rental of office space to a state service but there is no evidence that this had contributed to his resignation.