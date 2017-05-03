Investigation into kidnapped girl ‘going well’

The investigation into the abduction of four-year-old Marie Eleni Grimsrud is going well, Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said on Wednesday, as new evidence came to light through interviews with the suspects allegedly involved in last week’s kidnap.

“It is a matter for which police has given special attention and is making every effort,” to find the child who was abducted by her father outside a Nicosia kindergarten last Thursday, Nicolaou said.

“Our biggest concern is to return the child to her mother as soon as possible. We are on a good path, things are going well and I believe we will have developments,” he added. “Through the interviews new evidence has arisen that helps the case.”

Four people, including a Dutch woman and a Limassol taxi driver, have been remanded in custody in connection with the abduction.

According to the mother, Marie Eleni was snatched by two men outside her kindergarten in Dasoupolis.

The abduction is believed to have been arranged by the girl’s father, Torkel Grimsrud, 49, who after the abduction, sent an email to Marie’s mother, Eleni Ioannou, informing her that their daughter was well and she was with him somewhere in Cyprus.

The father denied that his daughter had been taken by masked men.

Speaking through his lawyers, Mette Yvonne Larsen and Morten Engesbak, the father said he took the girl from outside the kindergarten himself.

In a statement quoted by Norway’s Aftenposten, the father also said his daughter did not immediately recognise him.