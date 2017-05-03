Mokas to seize property of Sapa five to recoup kickbacks

The anti-money laundering unit, Mokas, has launched procedures to seize property belonging to five individuals, including former Edek MP Fidias Sarikas, found guilty of corruption in connection with the town’s sewerage system, Sapa.

Along with Sarikas, who was mayor at the time of the offences, were former Paphos municipal councillors Giorgos Michaelides, Efstathios Efstathiou, and Vasos Vasiliou, and sitting councillor Giorgos Shailis.

Their lawyers were scheduled to plead for leniency on Wednesday.

The five faced 61 charges relating to bribes, money laundering, abuse of power, and conspiracy, but after some charges were dropped, Michaelides was found guilty on 19 charges, Sarikas on six charges, Efstathiou on 14 charges, Vasiliou on seven charges and Shailis on six charges.

Prosecutors told the court in the previous hearing that Mokas would initiate procedures to seize assets belonging to the defendants in a bid to take back sums of money proven to have been paid in kickbacks.

Former mayor Savvas Vergas and former Sapa director Eftihios Malekkides are already doing six-year prison terms after pleading guilty.

They have both returned thousands of euros received in kickbacks.