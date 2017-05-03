Moments of Olympic glory caught on film

The Olympic Games are the height of any athlete’s career. Local photographer Selene Alexia Christodoulou was there to capture it all.

A new exhibition looks at her top shots

SOME great moments of the Rio 2016 Olympics for the Cyprus team will be showcased as of Friday in a photography exhibition by local snapper Selene Alexia Christodoulou.

The 125 photos capture the moments of glory, both those seen and those that went by unnoticed and will be shared with the public aiming to inspire the next generation of athletes.

At the exhibition, “you will see the ‘angel with iron wings’ and the fastest man alive. You will see cries of joy and moments of peace. You will see returning champions and first time victors. The tense muscles, ritual moments of preparation, and helping hands,” Selene said.

The images, that were published during the Games, were predominantly of the Cyprus team, but Selene also shot athletes from all over the world. The exhibition includes images of athletes from Kenya to Russia, from Cyprus to China, Norway to Argentina, and many countries in between.

Through guided tours, Christodoulou will share stories behind different photos and tales of her time in Rio. She will also give some tips related to sports photography to those interested.

Selene is a London-based conceptual fashion and sports photographer. She has been working commercially for the past six years and has published work in the US, Europe and Asia. She also photographed the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic games and the Baku European games in 2015 in addition to the Rio 2016 Olympic games.

The Rio job came up when she was introduced to the Cyprus Olympic Committee while shooting the London 2012 Olympic games. In 2015, she shot the GSSE (Games of the Small States of Europe) in Iceland, the European games in Azerbaijan and the Mediterranean Beach games in Italy.

“In 2016, they asked if I would be interested in shooting the Rio Olympics. I happily jumped at the opportunity and feel very grateful to be offered the chance!”

Although London 2012 Olympics were her first experience in such events, Rio was totally different, “London was my first experience of such an intense event, as a photographer it will always have a special place in my heart, but Rio was something completely different. The conditions were more challenging and I felt a stronger connection with some of the athletes since I knew them from previous events.

“One of my favourite moments was when I shot Pavlos Kontides sailing for the first time. I had never been out to shoot sailing before, so I climbed on a little boat with four other photographers and we were off. We were carrying heavy lenses and were constantly being splashed by the waves, so trying to keep the camera steady and take the photos was a completely exhilarating experience with a steep learning curve!”

When asked about something in Rio she will never forget, Selena said “the moment where Usain Bolt just stopped in front of me and started taking off his shoes.

That was crazy. I got to shoot several photos of him before anyone really noticed what was going on. But within moments the place where I was standing was jam packed with photographers trying to take his photo. People were pushing like mad and I was right at the front, up against the barrier, feeling very lucky.”

At the end of May, she will be travelling to San Marino with the Cyprus Olympic Committee to shoot the GSSE.

Regarding her future plans, Selene said “I’d love to continue shooting sports and especially the Olympics and Paralympics in the future.”

Moments of Glory

From Friday May 5 to Friday May 12 at the Olympic House, 21 Amfipoleos Street, Nicosia