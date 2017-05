Two large motorcycles worth in total €10,000 were reported stolen on Wednesday from a Paphos motorcar dealership.

According to the police, the dealership’s owner reported that the establishment had been broken into sometime between Tuesday 7pm and 7.40am on Wednesday, and two motorcycles were stolen.

The one motorcycle is a red Suzuki – licence plates KWY713 – worth €6,000, and the other is a blue Yamaha worth €4,000 with licence plates KRX 307.