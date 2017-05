The drug squad on Tuesday seized more than 16 kilos of cannabis and arrested the man in whose luggage the drugs were found at Paphos airport.

The 57-year-old man, who arrived on a flight from Thessaloniki at 11.15am, was caught with 16 kilos and 468 grammes of cannabis wrapped in 15 packages in his suitcase.

He is expected to be brought before a court on Wednesday.