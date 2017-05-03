Progress on opening Lefka crossing point

Slovakian ambassador Oxana Tomova on Wednesday led a visit to see ongoing works at the proposed Lefka/Aplici crossing point in the western area of Nicosia district on the northern side, following a visit last week to check out progress in Dherynia in the Famagusta district.

Tomova was accompanied by Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot party members who meet regularly under the auspices of the embassy. The visit aimed at “advancing cooperation efforts, creating trust, and peaceful coexistence between the two communities”.

The ambassador said such visits were important because they support the Cyprus process and the peaceful coexistence between the two communities.

“The opening of the checkpoints remains one of the most important confidence building measures agreed by leaders of the two communities,” she said. “Today’s visit should encourage those who are involved in the process and in the work and allow the opening of the checkpoints as quickly as possible.”

The leaders of the two sides agreed on May 28, 2015 to open Dherynia and Lefka as crossing points.

Contracts for the work at Lefka/Aplici were signed last September on behalf of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Commission for work on the northern side of the crossing to the tune of €600,000. The overall length of the road being improved is 980 metres.

Work is expected to be completed by early 2018.