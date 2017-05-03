Russian business daily launches Cyprus edition

A new Russian business daily was launched in Limassol on Tuesday evening.

Vedomosti, one of the biggest online and print newspapers in Russia, will start publishing ‘Vedomosti Cyprus’ to provide information about economic, business and political news in Cyprus to the Russian community in Cyprus, particularly in Limassol where most expatriate Russians live.

The launch at the Limassol marina was welcomed by Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides on Tuesday night.

“I am confident that Vedomosti will offer the Russian community an opportunity for objective and reliable information and, at the same time, as a dynamic media organisation, will offer Limassol and Cyprus in general, a more enriched public information network,” he said.

Russian ambassador to Cyprus, Stanislav Osadchiy, said he was confident that Vedomosti Cyprus would be appreciated by Russian and Cypriot entrepreneurs and would contribute to further strengthening relations between the two communities.

An online version of the paper will be released in about two weeks, with the aim of publishing a paper version later on.

Vedomosti was first published in Russia in 1999. Initially it was a joint venture between Dow Jones, the Financial Times and the Moscow Times. The Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal sold their stakes in 2015 but the Russian company owning the paper retained the right to use the two financial papers’ material.