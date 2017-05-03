Traffic chaos expected in centre of the capital Wednesday evening

May 3rd, 2017

Traffic in the area affected by the demolition on Tuesday (Christos Theodorides)

In addition to Tuesday’s announcement that a section of Spyros Kyprianou Avenue would be closed until Sunday due to the demolition of a building, which went over schedule, sections of Makarios Avenue will be closed to traffic on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 9pm.

Traffic chaos is expected to ensue near the Lycavitos police station as the Maklarios thoroughfare is being closed to facilitate a visit by President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday evening to inaugurate a new citizens centre in the capital.

Makarios will be closed from the Stasandrou traffic lights until Hera Street. Also closed will be Ayia Elenis and Gregoris Xenoouilou and Bouboulinas.

 

