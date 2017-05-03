A world fit for men in ballet

The Bolshoi Ballet will perform its magic again in cinemas all over the world on Sunday, with a screening of A Hero of Our Time.

The new work, which is based on Mikhail Lermontov’s novel, is the 30th ballet broadcast from the Bolshoi to cinemas worldwide and was first broadcast in April.

The story, which has been adapted by Mikhail Possokhov, relates the romantic encounters and heartbreaking betrayals of larger-than-life hero Grigory Alexandrovich Petchorin – a young Russian officer and antihero – in a poetic journey across the mountains of the Caucasus.

The ballet, which has adapted three out of the five short stories in the novel by Lermontov, can only be seen on the Moscow stage. Its choreographer is Yuri Possokhov who studied at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy, and its music is by young composer Ilya Demutsky who weaves a dramatic yet poetic score around Lermontov’s tales of unrequited love. Kirill Serebrennikov, often called “the enfant terrible” of contemporary Russian theatre, signs off the libretto and scenography.

The original short stories are told through travellers’ notes and personal journals, making them fit for stage adaptation. The main role is shared by the male Bolshoi soloists Igor Tsvirko, Artem Ovcharenko and Ruslan Skvortsov. Each dancer highlights another dimension of the antihero’s character.

A Hero of Our Time

Screening of the ballet by the Bolshoi ballet. May 7. K Cineplex Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos 7pm. €10/8. Tel: 77-778383