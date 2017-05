More than €3,000 was stolen from a car in Larnaca, a woman reported to police on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old woman told officers that between 8.30pm on Tuesday and 5.45am on Wednesday unknown persons removed a black bag containing €3,338 in cash which she had left under the passenger seat of her car. She said the vehicle was parked in the apartment building where she lives at the time.

Members of the police force who examined the scene didn’t find any signs of the car being broken in to.