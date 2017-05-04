Cypriot student injured in Greece dies

A 24-year-old Cypriot student critically injured in Greece last week has died.

Nasos Constantinou was hit by a car in Thessaloniki while running away from a clash between football fans following a game between Paok, the team he supported, and Panathinaikos.

He had been rushed to hospital with severe head injuries and was declared brain dead on Wednesday. Constantinou was from Paphos and studied at the city’s Neapolis University.

“Paok’s family is shocked and is supporting his family and relatives. Nasos is now a member of the immortal group of fans and a permanent member in the soul of each Paok supporter. Bon voyage friend,” Paok said in a statement.