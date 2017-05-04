Cyprus clears cannabinoids for medical use – report

A North American-based company specialising in medical cannabis research and production, announced on Thursday that it was cleared for distribution of cannabinoid formulations for patients in Cyprus.

According to an announcement on BusinessWire, the company, Tilray, said its cannabinoid products have cleared for distribution in Cyprus after it had received necessary approvals in Canada and Cyprus.

“We are proud to be able to offer patients access to high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products in Cyprus,” chairman Brendan Kennedy said.

The company said it is working with Cyprus’ health ministry “to import and distribute Tilray Drops, a medical cannabis extract product, at pharmacies and healthcare facilities throughout the country to patients with advanced cases of cancer who have authorization to access medical cannabis products”.

The health ministry had said earlier in the year that it was in consultation with companies for the supply of cannabis oil to be administered to cancer patients, but it was not announced whether they had reached a deal with any providers.

Tilray describes itself as a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to advancing the science, safety, and efficacy of medical cannabis and cannabinoids.

The company said that it operates “one of the largest and most sophisticated federally licensed medical cannabis cultivation facilities in the world, offering a range of products to patients, physicians, pharmacies, governments, hospitals and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and Latin America”.

It added that in 2016, Tilray was the first company to legally export medical cannabis products from North America to the European Union and Australia. The company currently supplies pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products – including dried whole flower and extract formulations – to tens of thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers around the world for commercial, compassionate access and research purposes.