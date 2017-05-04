EBRD to hold its annual meeting in Nicosia

More than 40 events, discussion panels, press briefings and special meetings will make up the programme of the Annual Meeting and Business Form of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Nicosia from May 9–11 The theme of the meeting is “Targeting Green and Inclusive Growth: Meeting Regional and Global Challenges”.

It will be the first annual conference of an international financial institution in Cyprus and government representatives, business people, civil society organisations, experts and media are expected to attend. The EBRD is currently owned by 65 countries on five continents as well as the European Union and the European Investment Bank.

“The EBRD is coming to Cyprus in a very healthy state as a vigorous institution that continues to deliver real impact in the countries where it invests. In 2016, the Bank recorded another year of record investments of €9.4 billion with projects that make a strong contribution to the economic transformation and profits. In Cyprus, where the Bank started operating in 2014, the EBRD to date has invested some €220 million,” a statement said.

As host country Cyprus will take the opportunity to present itself to the business community in a special event, which will be opened with keynote addresses by EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti and the minister of finance, Harris Georgiades.

Bosnia and Herzegovina ,Egypt , Georgia, Greece, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Ukraine have confirmed that they will be holding presentations about business opportunities in their countries. Many shareholders will be represented with senior government delegations such as, for instance, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and International Cooperation, Sahar Nasr; Kazakhstan’s Minister of Finance, Bakhyt Sultanov and Ukraine’s Minister of Finance, Oleksandr Danylyuk.

Special media events will include the opportunity to meet representatives of the initiative “Playersforpeace” and watch a symbolic basketball match and there will be opportunity for photos and interviews on Tuesday May 9 in the UN buffer zone. “Playersforpeace” is a youth project bringing together the communities of the island in support of reconciliation.