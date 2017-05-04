Flavorful Ingredients from Nature

Fragrant colorful spices from the Orient and exotic dried flowers from the mountains of the Mediterranean. All spices and herbs take us on a wonderful journey with their distinctive aroma, taste, color and texture that they add to our dishes and drinks. The beneficial properties of herbs and spices are also well known from antiquity and today more and more people are turning to them to treat various illnesses. Let us take a magical voyage through the world of John Per herbs and spices.

The story of John Per began in 1989 with the owner Andreas Pericleous. Mr. Andreas’ passion for spices and cooking inspired him to begin importing some spices and selling them to some small shops in Cyprus. Gradually, using his family’s farm in the village of Pretori in Paphos, he also began growing herbs, and this is how the John Per brand was created, which he named in honor of his beloved father Ioannis Pericleous.

For John Per products, only the highest quality raw materials are used that have been carefully selected from foreign but also local producers. John Per offers a wide variety of spices and herbs such as Greek oregano, Cyprus Mint, Turmeric from India, Paprika from Spain, Tarragon from France, and many others that offer flavor and beneficial qualities to our lives. The products are offered in various types of packaging such as glass bottles, mills and sachets made of special materials that are durable and maintain the aroma, flavor and the active ingredients of the products, always with excellent hygiene standards and without preservatives. In addition to 100% natural spices and herbs, John Per offers readymade seasonings and mixes of herbs and spices such as chicken, fish, souvlaki, salad, potato and tzatziki mix.

But how do we distinguish herbs from spices? Spices come from the dried part of a plant that contains aromatic, spicy and caustic flavors. This may be the seeds, fruits, roots, bulbs or skin of a plant. There are countless types of spices and each one is unique and adds its own characteristics to our dishes but also many benefits to our health. Some of the most basic but most popular cooking spices, featured in all kitchens around the world are black pepper, cinnamon, paprika, turmeric and cumin.

Herbs come from the leafy or flowering parts of a plant. Besides aroma and taste that herbs provide to food and beverages, they also provide health benefits. In recent years an increasing number of people have been turning to herbs, seeking to find an alternative-natural solution for at least mild health problems that trouble them. Oregano, mint, laurel and basil are just a few of the herbs that are used in our kitchens every day.

John Per herbs and spices are distributed in the Cyprus market by Tryfon Tseriotis Ltd.