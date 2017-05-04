Journos censure Papadopoulos over ‘agenda’ claims

Diko leader and presidential candidate Nicolas Papadopoulos’ accusation that state broadcaster CyBC journalists are instructed to raise specific issues in political discussions, implying that the channel had adopted a pro-government stance, was inappropriate, unfortunate, and offensive, the journalists’ union said on Thursday.

In a statement, the union referred to the incident, which took place on Tuesday during the CyBC’s morning talk show, while anchor Stavros Kyprianou was interviewing Papadopoulos.

“Instead of answering the question put to him, Mr Papadopoulos replied to the journalist: ‘I realise that you have instructions from some (people) to ask these questions’,” the statement said.

“When the fellow journalist defended his professional integrity, Mr Papadopoulos repeated his assertion. The CyBC reporter defended himself once more, but Mr Papadopoulos insisted on his view a third time: ‘In some cases, you do not operate impartially.’”

The union suggested that if Papadopoulos believed the anchor’s attitude had been improper, instead of unfounded accusations, he should have referred the matter to the Journalistic Ethics Committee – “an option still available to him”.

“When journalists and politicians discuss issues publicly, both sides are judged,” the statement said.

“The former are judged for the questions they ask, the latter for their responses. Journalists’ questions aren’t characterised or categorised, they are just replied to! The easiest way to avoid a question is to deflect by apportioning ulterior motives to the person asking.”

Kyprianou was right to defend his professional integrity, the union said, but Papadopoulos “needs to reassess his attitude, since he described, offensively and obscenely, a journalist asking questions as guided and taking instructions”.

“A long campaign lies ahead, and the union will not allow journalists to be scapegoated due to flaring political passions,” the statement said.

“Any and all politicians exhibiting similar behaviour will be censured and condemned publicly.”