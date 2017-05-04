Michael Bublé is ready to return to the spotlight

The 41-year-old singer has been taking some time off in order to be at the side of his three-year-old son Noah – whom he has with his wife Luisana Lopilato – whilst the tot underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in November 2016, but it has now been announced the star is ready to return to the spotlight.

Michael – who also has 15-month-old son Elias with his spouse – will receive the National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa, Canada on June 28, from the Governor General of Canada, before appearing in a live telecast from the Arts Centre the next day.

The Centre’s president told ABC News in a statement: “We are delighted that Michael Bublé and his family are doing so well, and that they will all be joining us … all of Canada wishes the Bublé family the very best.

“Michael Bublé is an exceptional singer and songwriter whose voice and stage presence have captured the hearts of audiences across Canada and around the world … We believe the award will be like a homecoming for him in 2017.”

Since Noah’s diagnosis, the ‘Feeling Good’ hitmaker has withdrawn from a number of high-profile outings such as his job hosting both the BRIT Awards – which was taken over by Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis – and the Juno Awards, which were instead hosted by comedian Russell Peters and ‘Run to You’ hitmaker Bryan Adams.

Meanwhile, Noah’s mother Luisana previously revealed her son is “well” following successful treatment at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Luisana – who has previously posted two statements on Facebook about her son’s health – said: “Thank God, my son is well.”

Luisana also admitted Noah faces a long recovery process, which will include regular check-ups.

But she said: “We are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.

“Seeing Noah grow and being happy gave me the strength to return and finish this film [‘Those Who Love, Hate’].

“My faith in the fact God had a miracle helped me. I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family.”