Microsoft celebrated its 15 years of innovation and presence in Cyprus

Microsoft, the most trusted ally of today’s “digital business practices”, and the technology provider that has changed both the way we work and the way we communicate daily, celebrated its 15-year presence in the Cypriot market.

The leading provider of technology solutions has organized a special Gala Dinner on Wednesday, May 3, at the European University Cultural Center.

The Microsoft team celebrated its 15-year successful track record in the presence of honorary guests from the political and technological sector of Cyprus and abroad.

Among the distinguished guests were also the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Mr. Marios Demetriades and the US Ambassador in Cyprus, Mrs. Kathleen Doherty.

The honorable Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Mr. George Lakkotrypis, who, together with Mr. George Petrakides, were amongst the first to introduce Microsoft to Cyprus, through his welcome address, pointed out the company’s innovative activities in technological developments, as well as its social contribution regarding humanitarian issues, through its corporate social responsibility programs, within its 15 years of presence.

Mr. George Petrakides, Country Manager of Microsoft Cyprus, mentioned in his speech the passion that distinguishes the 15 professionals who are part of the Microsoft team and their responsibility towards the realization of a common vision: Empowering every person and every organization, to achieve more through technology and “digital transformation”.

The guests of the evening had the opportunity to take a digital tour back in time through a brief overview of the milestones in the history of the company from 2002 until today.

At the event, Partner Awards were also bestowed to Microsoft partners who excelled in the past year. The Microsoft partner ecosystem today counts 250 partners.

The categories of the awards and the winning partners were:

Best Performance Award: Logicom Solutions Ltd Strongest Cloud Drive Award: Chrisons Co. Ltd Fastest Cloud Acceleration Award: COMIT Solutions Ltd Cloud Commitment Award: Ralliton Ltd ISV Innovation Award: Qwantum Leap Most “Dynamic” Partner Award: Dot.Cy Developments Ltd

Today, Microsoft continues to invest in people through the Corporate Social Responsibility program, while at the same time sets even higher goals in the search for reliable technological solutions.

With its persistence to be at the forefront, Microsoft has managed to offer solutions that correspond to the need for businesses and consumers to enter the digital world, by adopting cloud services and cost-effective solutions, while ensuring a secure environment for the data during their digital transformation journey.

Microsoft is leading tomorrow’s developments and continues to explore new technological capabilities such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT (Internet of Things), with the commitment to continuously deliver those services and products that will meet our growing demands for more.