Music from an artist of the floating world

Cypriot-born Lebanese-Palestinian artist Zeyn Mroueh will launch his album Pictures of the Floating World on Saturday in Nicosia, and invites anyone who loves to experiment with sound as much as he does to join him in celebrating the release of his album.

Mroueh, who creates industrial soundscapes and experimental noise music, managed to create this ‘introspective gem’ – as he puts it – in 18 months.

The album – which features Zeyn himself on guitar and synthesizer, Daniel Kinde on drums, Thomas Jennings doing the sampling and Faysal Mroueh doing additional composition – mixes maturity and knowledge with raw, ardent youthfulness in an assimilation of Post Rock, Lo Fi, Drone and Noise.

It is at once experimental and deliberate, seamlessly blending dissenting voices and robotic vibrations with mellifluous reverbs, the artist said.

Mroueh composes primarily on the guitar using an array of pedals and samples to distort and manipulate traditional music into experimental sound. His love of psychedelic and stoner rock comes through in his melodies, and his life experiences also contribute to his sound. He uses his music to voice his views on how we exist in a post-modern society, how we live through discomfort, confusion, how we struggle, love and find release in everyday activies.

Pictures of the Floating World – Zeyn Mroueh

Musical performance and album launch. May 6. Thkio Ppalies, 2b Kissamou, Nicosia. 8pm. Tel: 99-824520