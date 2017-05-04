Solidarity Movement endorses Papadopoulos

THE Solidarity Movement on Thursday officially endorsed a proposal to back Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos for the 2018 presidential elections.

Solidarity’s central council adopted the proposal by 102 votes for, 4 against and 5 abstentions.

In a statement accompanying the endorsement, the party said a change of course was needed given that “the Cyprus talks are essentially dead, while moves are being promoted – overtly or covertly – that are not commensurate with the need to safeguard the Republic of Cyprus and Cypriot Hellenism” – a dig at president Nicos Anastasiades.

Shortly later, Papadopoulos released a statement thanking Solidarity and in particular its leader Eleni Theocharous “for her patriotic decision to withdraw her own candidacy and for honouring me by supporting my candidacy.”

Last month, hardline parties Diko, Solidarity and Edek agreed to support Papadopoulos as their joint candidate in next year’s general elections.

Citizens’ Alliance chairman Giorgos Lillikas said he disagreed with the procedure. Lillikas has already announced his candidacy.