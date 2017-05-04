Volunteers sought for European conference

May 4th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs are looking for volunteers for the 127th summit of the European Council of Foreign Affairs to be held in Nicosia on May 19.

Liaison-officers from all regions in Cyprus are needed from May 17 until May 20. Travel expenses for those travelling from other cities will be covered.

Those interested in volunteering can find the relevant form, which must be completed by May 7, at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdimP1J6DGCCftlWLNBZjkdP7_Xo9p50_QyBJSRKYjlEoBwEw/viewform

Potential volunteers will be invited to the ministry for a meeting where questions can be asked and an outline of roles and duties will be given.

