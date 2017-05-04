Walking through Marangou’s poetry

The AG Leventis Gallery in Nicosia has its Wednesday evenings reserved for lectures, and this coming Wednesday one dedicated to the late poet Niki Marangou under the name A Walk with Niki.

The lecture will concentrate on Marangou’s poetry but she was more than a poet, she also wrote prose, children’s fairy tales and created beautiful paintings. In every aspect of her work we can see her walking, walking around Nicosia to really understand its curves and beating heart in order to translate her feelings about the city onto paper.

Marangou, who was from Limassol, studied sociology in Germany, worked as a dramaturge at the Cyprus Theatre Organisation and ran a bookshop in Nicosia. In 1998 she was awarded the Cavafy prize for poetry in Alexandria, in 2006 she received the poetry prize of the Athens Academy for her book Divan, and in 2007 her novel The Demon of Lust was described as one of the 10 best Greek books of short stories by literature magazine Diavaso Rewards. She was also given the Konstantin-Kavafis Prize for Poetry in 2008.

Flora Manakidou, a Professor at the Democritus Univeristy of Thrace, will walk us through a selection of Marangou’s poetry. The work itself will show how inspiration was found in walking, how the movement of walking transformed itself into a poetic form, and how these rhythms were able to bring everyone located in the area in which the walking took place into the poetry.

While Manakidou, Marangou’s personal friend, walks us through Marangou’s poetry, she will also touch on other themes, such as the poet’s metaphysical approach to documenting experiences.

The lecture is being held four years after Marangou’s passing and is organised by the A.G. Leventis Gallery together with Constantinos Kandounas.

As there are limited seats to this lecture, make reservations by calling 22-668838 or send an email to info@leventisgallery.org.

