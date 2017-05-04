Weekly flights from Paphos to Denmark from May 6

Danish travel company Aarhus Charter will offer flights from Paphos to Denmark from May 6.

Aarhus Charter celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2017, and both Aarhus and Paphos are European Capitals of Culture this year.

The first flight will arrive on May 6 and a ceremony has been planned at the luggage area of the airport to mark the occasion by the Paphos regional tourism board.

According to an announcement, the event, which will include a music and dance programme and offer drink and food, is supported by Pafos2017, Hermes and the Cyprus Tourism Organisation.

For now, the flights will operate once a week, every Saturday, but according to the tourism board  more might be offered later on.

 

