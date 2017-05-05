Akamas landowners want development within Natura

Landowners in the Akamas region asked President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday for development rights of property within the Natura designated areas, and for all seaside plots to be included within tourism zones.

According to an announcement, they have sent a letter to the president with their demands.

The group said that restrictions imposed in 1989 for the protection of the environment but without any “serious scientific study on the necessary measures”, have diminished the value of private property and deprived their owners the possibility of putting their properties to use.

They added that a total development ban was imposed in an area of more than 100 square kilometres, which is called the “white zone”. The area was also included in the Natura 2000 network, a protected area aimed at offering a haven to Europe’s most valuable and threatened species and habitats.

It was when the government commissioned a study on the Akamas master plan that, according to the group, “the real needs emerged” and this led to the cabinet decision on January 2016 for the implementation of immediate measures on the conservation and protection of the area.

The government declared all state-owned land in Akamas – around 75 per cent of the area – as a national forest park. It stipulated however that private property will be excluded from the area designated as a national park and also allowed mild development. This specific point satisfied landowners but stirred strong criticisms from environmentalists who fear there is no such thing as mild development.

Akamas land owners reiterated on Thursday that, since private property that falls within the Natura site but is not included within the national park area, “can gain development rights except cases when the protection and preservation measures affect part of or entire private plots”.

The association asked the president to include in all decisions and policy statements that mild development is not forbidden within the Natura site, and for all restrictive terms to be withdrawn.