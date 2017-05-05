Bar review: Do Wine & Dine, Limassol

I’ve been meaning to visit this place for months as since opening it has generated massive buzz for its wine and dine culture. With the warm summer months looming, I could put it off no longer and headed to Do Wine & Dine, which is now the go to place whether for a sneaky lunch drink basking in the spring sun or to enjoy a relaxing evening with the sea breeze washing over you.

Décor-wise, Do has not veered away from the minimal, modernist décor that many places seem to embrace lately, and with the heavy wooden surroundings of the tourist area it is something refreshing. It has a touch of elegance and flashiness, a combination of a speak-easy bar with some hipster elements to boot. The veranda is quite bare, and you are thrown in the hustle and bustle of the tourist area, however a visible effort has been made to separate the busy road and the bar. The veranda is elevated and has plants and trees that give a semblance of privacy and separation. Nonetheless, if you are not a smoker, the indoors is preferable.

Having a deep love for anything wine related, particularly with bubbles, this is the ideal place as it caters to the wine lover in all of us. I chose to go on a Thursday for the #bubblythursday where every bubbly cocktail is on a buy one get one free offer. After a long day, this is what everyone needs in my opinion, it was what I needed on that Thursday anyway. There are a few cocktails to choose from but the temptation of a perfectly chilled Prosecco seemed too much to resist. If bubbly cocktails are not your thing Do also offers #deliwednesday filled with jazz tunes to match your wine, every bottle of which comes with a free deli platter. To add to the welcome feeling waiters are attentive to refilling your glass.

Along with the wide variety of wines from all over the world, at quite reasonable prices, there is a large assortment of traditional cocktails and if you want to make a whole day of it, it has one of the best brunch spots in Limassol.

If wine tickles your fancy, then this is the go to place for your drinking escapades.

Do Wine & Dine

Where: 50E Amathoundos Ave, Limassol Pearl Building, Limassol

Contact: 25 020056