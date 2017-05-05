Church regains three icons stolen from the north

May 5th, 2017

Church regains three icons stolen from the north

Photo: CNA

The Church of Cyprus has regained three religious icons dating from the 18th and the 19th centuries, which were stolen from churches in the north after the Turkish invasion.

The three icons, depicting Jesus at the Temple and the Pentecost, both dated 19th century and Apostle James dating from the 18th century were discovered last April at an auction house in Düsseldorf, Germany, the Church said.

“The Church recognised that they were of Cypriot provenance and acted in an effective, timely and discreet manner in order to regain them,” a statement said.

The three icons are set to be repatriated soon.

