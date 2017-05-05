Duo to jazz up Limassol

The Cyprus Wine Museum is planning to get us festive on wine and music on Sunday with a jazz performance by Georgos Krasidis on the sax and Georgos Morfitis on the piano.

The duo, who will perform works taken from the standard jazz repertoire, are said to be among the most influential jazz instrumentalists on the island.

Krasidis is saxophonist/clarinettist, composer and educator who studied at Berklee college of Music and at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He is the founder of Jazzologia Big Band and Saxomania Syndicate Saxophone Ensemble. As a performer, he has performed in many festivals and venues in America and Europe and has worked with world class musicians and composers.

Morfitis started classical piano and theory music training at the age of six and obtained his BA and MA at the Codarts Rotterdam conservatory in the Netherlands. He has taught as a music professor in Spain and through his career Morfitis has played in many festivals and venues all over Europe.

Krasides and Morfitis – Sax and Piano Duo

Jazz performance. May 7. Cyprus Wine Museum, 42 Paphos Street, 4630 Erimi, Limassol. 8pm. €10. Tel: 25-873808