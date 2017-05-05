Facebook growth fueled by mobile ads

May 5th, 2017 Tech & Science, World in numbers 0 comments

Facebook growth fueled by mobile ads

Facebook’s strong mobile advertising business helped the social network beat expectations on both the top and the bottom line in the first quarter of 2017. Revenue climbed 49 percent to $8.03 billion as the company’s profit increased by 76 percent to $3.06 billion.

When Facebook started selling mobile advertising space in 2012, not even the keenest optimists could have predicted how successful this decision would turn out to be. Mobile advertising has accounted for more than 90 percent of Facebook’s revenue growth ever since and currently drives 83 percent of the company’s total revenue.

Infographic: Facebook's Growth Is Fueled by Mobile Ads | Statista You will find more statistics at Statista

Considering the fact that Facebook has far more than a billion mobile users on an average day, it is no surprise that its mobile advertising efforts are successful. The pace at which the company’s mobile ad business continues to grow five years into its existence is impressive though.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information
Boat