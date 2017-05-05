Far-right thugs disrupt Tepak event

Some 20 far-right thugs wearing hoods threw stones and verbally assaulted people attending a 7pm event at Limassol’s technical university (Tepak) slightly injuring two people.

Around 100 people were attending the event, organised by the group ‘We Want a federation’, that discussed the Left’s role in a reunification and partition.

Police said 20 thugs threw stones, slightly injuring two people. They dispersed after the police arrived at the scene.

Photographs showed mostly black-clad men with covered faces throwing stones and wielding wooden clubs.

The event went ahead nevertheless.

The police press office said the force had not been informed about the event beforehand so there were no officers there.