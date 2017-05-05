Flower festival moves to public garden

The annual Anthestiria Flower Festival is taking place in Paphos on Sunday, and this year the main event will take place at the town hall square.

The traditional event is organised by Paphos municipality and ‘Nature lovers and cultural society of Paphos’ and has a history of almost 100 years. In previous years, locals took part in a parade which used fresh flowers to decorate floats and baskets.

However, a spokesman for Paphos municipality cultural services told the Cyprus Mail that this year Paphos, as the cultural capital, is trying out a different approach.

“We are trying something new this year, rather than a lengthy parade, the main event will be held in the centre of Paphos.”

He said that this year’s event programme will begin with a short ‘children’s adventure procession’, which will begin at CyTA on Griva Digeni Avenue, and end a short way along the road at the Town Hall Square.

“They will be accompanied by the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Municipality of Paphos,” he added.

Following this, a play about the myth of Persephone will be performed and will include participation of ‘Paphos dance culture.’ The goddess is associated with spring, as well as the fertility of vegetation.

The performance is directed by Paola Chatzilampri and will include actors, Elena Heleta, Iakovos Chatzivasilis and Stephanis Mavrokordatos.

The festival has a long history and was first in organised Paphos in 1920 by a collection of different local groups.

The festival traces its roots to the Anthestiria celebrations of ancient Greece which were held in honour of the Greek god Dionysus. In modern times such festivals are still held to mark the arrival of spring and to celebrate nature.

“It is a wonderful way to embrace nature and it signifies life, rebirth, ancient mythology, flowers and spring.”

The celebration will also include children’s activities such as face painting, inflatables and handicrafts, in collaboration with the Parents Associations of Public Kindergartens and Primary Schools.

There will also be an impressive flower garden exhibition courtesy of Green Forest nurseries.

Anthestiria Flower Festival

Annual flower festival. May 7. Square of 28th October, Paphos (Town Hall Square). 5pm. Tel: 26932014