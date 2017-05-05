Heathrow briefly suspends some flights due to ‘security issue’

London’s Heathrow airport briefly suspended departures from one of its terminals on Friday due to what police said was a report of a luggage X-ray having found a suspicious item.

An airport spokeswoman said the suspension at terminal 3 had been caused by “a security issue” but did not elaborate.

“We are working with Heathrow terminal 3 after a report of a suspicious item detected by an X-ray of luggage,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Heathrow, which has five main terminals, is one of the world’s busiest airports and terminal 3 mainly services long-haul flights, although it also offers some European destinations.

“Departures were suspended for a short time from terminal 3 due to a security issue. We are very sorry to any passengers whose journeys are affected,” the airport spokeswoman said.

