Ministry rejects sole tender for Pentakomo Technology Park

The commerce ministry has rejected the sole tender for the development and operation of Pentakomo Technology Park, Phileleftheros reported on Friday.

Thai company Wyncoast Industrial Park requested an extension and negotiations to complete its tender for the park, which it had originally submitted in January, but the ministry said this would violate procedure.

The park, located on the coast near Limassol, aims to attract nanotechnology, energy and information technology companies to Cyprus. The competition involved leasing around 328,000 square metres of state land for 50 years and turning it into a project that would advance high technology and develop entrepreneurship.

According to Phileleftheros, the ministry intends to revisit the matter to consider whether to repeat the same procedure or follow a different strategy.

The original plan to create a technology park was approved by the Tassos Papadopoulos government in February 2006, with the aim of diversifying the economy by turning Cyprus into a centre for software development and hi-tech business. Officials had even talked up the prospect of Microsoft participating in the venture, while internet search engine giant Google had also been mentioned.

The Cabinet approved the framework for the creation and operation of the Science and Technology Park in Pentakomo, Limassol in July 2015.

Commerce Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis said the costs for the state would be around €3.5m to cover the necessary infrastructure such as roads, water supply, electricity and some expropriations already partially paid.