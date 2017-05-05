MTN Stores: a new innovative store at Stavrou Avenue in Nicosia!

MTN is expanding its presence in Nicosia with another MTN Store, at Stavrou Avenue. The new MTN Store differs from the rest, as it has a completely digital display, in a very contemporary environment, attributes that mark it the ultimate destination for technology lovers.

MTN’s new Store at Stavrou Avenue, is based on a completely new store model, where the environment is comfortable, modern and technologically advanced, the devices are live for the consumer to try, the specifications of each device are displayed digitally and the customer can choose out of a huge range of products and services, thus covering his every technological or telecommunication need.

All those who will visit the new MTN Store at Stavrou Avenue, will enjoy a high level of service and detailed guidance by the specialized MTN sales representatives, and benefit from the always tempting offers of the company.

MTN always gives you more! The new MTN Store will be the beginning of the digital upgrade of all MTN Stores, giving the customer a true technological consumer experience. MTN now has 17 ΜΤΝ Stores all over Cyprus, that can meet even the most demanding needs of the modern consumer.

The new MTN Store is at Stavrou Avenue & Hadjiiosif 79 in Nicosia, just next to the municipality parking place.