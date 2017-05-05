News podcast: Cyprus’ endangered turtles

May 5th, 2017 Cyprus, FRONT PAGE 0 comments

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Can lights on fishermen’s nets prevent the death of Cyprus’ endangered turtles?
  • Nicosia Municipality’s Multicultural Centre extends its activities to include even more, especially vulnerable, citizens;
  • You can now “adopt a bird” to help fund work to save our feathered friends

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

