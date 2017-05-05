Remand extended for two in kidnap case

Nicosia district on Friday morning ordered the remand of two men for three more days in connection with the kidnapping of four-year-old girl Marie Eleni Grimsrud on April 27.

The lead investigator for the case told the court that new evidence suggests that one of the men, a 44-year-old taxi driver arrested three days after the abduction, had not transported a man and a child from close to the scene of the kidnapping as he had previously claimed, but a blonde woman and a child. The man denies the new version of events. The other man, who is also 44, was arrested on the day of the kidnapping.

The girl’s mother Eleni Ioannou, 48, says that two hooded men snatched Marie Eleni outside her kindergarten in Dasoupolis. A lawyer for the girl’s father Torkel Grimrud, 49, has released a statement from Norway disputing this story and saying that the father took the girl himself. Grimsrud has also sent an email to Ioannou telling her that their daughter is well and with him somewhere in Cyprus.

Police believe the first man they arrested organised the kidnapping for a fee from the girl’s father. The taxi driver has told police that he picked up a foreign man, aged about 50, and a little girl aged four or five, and transported them to the Tseri area where they got into a car with tinted windows.

He said the foreigner paid him €100 for the ride and that the child had slept in the car.

Police think that at least five individuals may be involved in the case, and a 49-year-old Dutch woman has already been remanded in custody for eight days in connection with it.