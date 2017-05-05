The Sun says Juncker was drunk at Geneva conference on Cyprus

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker was drunk at Geneva’s international conference on Cyprus in Geneva, British tabloid The Sun claimed on Friday.

Under the headline “Jean-Claude Drunker? EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker ‘very visibly drunk’ at major UN summit in Geneva”, the paper cited unnamed diplomatic sources who claimed Juncker’s erratic behaviour “included collisions with people and furniture, and being very familiar with junior aides”.

“It was odd behaviour, and a little bit embarrassing for everyone,” a diplomatic source cited by The Sun said.

Juncker has been in the midst of increasingly awkward talks on Brexit with British Premier Teresa May.

The Sun went as far as asking Juncker’s office for comment.

“We understand that the British press is in campaign mode but we will not dignify such insulting allegations with a comment,” a spokesman was reported as saying.

The Sun cited a former senior aide to May’s predecessor David Cameron as saying that any meeting with Juncker had to be arranged before lunch, “otherwise, they were not necessarily worth it”.

The tabloid followed up its Juncker-bashing report with another piece, entitled “Do EU drink too much? Is Jean-Claude Juncker an alcoholic? As Europe president denies allegations of a drinking problem, we take a look at the signs”, in which it attempted to diagnose Juncker’s alleged drinking problem.