Traffic arrangements for president’s visit to Paphos on Friday

President Nicos Anastasiades, together with government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides and seven ministers, will pay a day-long visit to Paphos on Friday and police have warned of traffic disruptions during the visit.

At 10am, the president will inaugurate the reconstruction of the Tombs of the Kings Avenue.

According to an announcement by the Paphos municipality, the opening ceremony will take place at the crossing of King Tafos avenue and Queen Verenikis street, on the road to the Elysium hotel.

At 11am Anastasiades, accompanied by Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos is going to tour the city centre, and around 11.45am he will meet with officials at the municipality.

On Friday evening he will open a joint exhibition by one Turkish Cypriot and one Greek Cypriot artist entitled ‘Risky Travels’ at 7pm. The exhibition features works by Andy Adamos and Baki Bogac which sum up a true story of how Bogac found, kept safe and finally was able to return pieces of art by Adamos which he had been forced to leave behind in Famagusta after the Turkish invasion.

Later on, at around 8pm, the president will unveil a plaque for the fallen fighters of the Polemi community during the Turkish bombing of Tillyria in August 1964 at the old community cemetery.

Due to the president’s visit the following traffic arrangements have been made:

From 9.30am until 11am there will be a diversion on King Tafos avenue from the King’s Hotel traffic lights to the Kissos Hotel traffic lights for those heading from Kato Paphos to Coral Bay.

During this time, there will also be a diversion from the traffic junction at the entrance of the King’s Tomb archaeological site to the King Hotel’s traffic lights for those heading from Coral Bay to Paphos.

From 11am until 11.45am part of Griva Digeni Avenue will be partially closed for traffic, from the Municipal Hall and Evagoras Pallikaridis until the crossing with Andreas Geroudi, as will various streets in the commercial centre of the city to Mouttallos Square, part of Aphrodite street and Nikodemos Mylona, as well as the roads behind the district administration to Kennedy Square.

In order to avoid any inconvenience, the public is requested to avoid travelling in the city centre in the morning and to follow instructions of traffic police.