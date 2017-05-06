Further arrest in girl abduction case

A 46-year-old man from Paphos was arrested on Saturday morning in connection with the abduction of four-year-old Marie Eleni Grimsrud on April 27, police announced.

According to a police report, the man was arrested following new evidence implicating him.

Two Cypriot men and a Dutch woman remain in custody as they are thought to have been involved in the kidnapping, masterminded by the girl’s Norwegian father, who is divorced from her Cypriot mother.

Through his lawyer, the father, Torkel Grimsrud, 49, told Norwegian media that he was behind the kidnapping.

Reportedly, he emailed the girl’s mother shortly after the kidnapping to inform her that he and Marie Eleni have “reunited”, and that he would be in touch again a week later.

Grimsrud has yet to resurface since.

Previous attempts to snatch the girl in 2014 and 2015, organised by the father, had been foiled by Cyprus police after being alerted by the girl’s mother.