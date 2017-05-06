Arrested for smuggled tobacco

Two men were arrested at Paphos airport on Friday for carrying 28 kilos of untaxed tobacco in their luggage, police said.

According to a police report, a 61-year-old man from Larnaca who was attempting to leave Cyprus was found carrying 22.5 kilos of tobacco, packaged in bags of 50 grams.

A 53-year-old man, also from Larnaca, travelling with the 61-year-old, was also found to be carrying 6 kilos of tobacco in similar packaging.

Customs men were called to the scene, whose investigations determined that the packaged tobacco had been smuggled in from the Turkish-held area of Cyprus.

The tobacco was seized by customs, while the two men, who missed their flight, were released after paying a €5.500 and €1.750 fine each.

The customs department continues to investigate the case.