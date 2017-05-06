Macron campaign emails appear to be leaked online

A large trove of emails purporting to be from the campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was posted online late on Friday, 1-1/2 days before voters go to the polls to choose the country’s next president in a run-off with Marine Le Pen.

Some nine gigabytes of data were posted by a user called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a document-sharing site that allows anonymous posting. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for posting the data or whether the emails were genuine.

A Macron spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

WikiLeaks posted a link to a website containing downloads for the leak and wrote, “We are examining.” The Twitter account for WikiLeaks later wrote that the leak “contains many tens of thousands emails, photos, attachments up to April 24, 2017.”